Aaron Ramsdale: Man admits assault on Arsenal goalkeeper
- Published
A man has admitted attacking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale following the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.
Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back after the Gunners beat Spurs 2-0 in the Premier League match on 15 January.
Joseph Watts, 35, from Dalston, Hackney, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to assault by beating.
He also admitted throwing four coins on to the pitch during the match.
During the hearing, in addition to the assault charge Watts pleaded guilty to throwing a missile onto a football playing area, and going on to an area adjacent to a playing area.
Shortly after the attack, Tottenham said the fan would face "an immediate ban".
The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and the Football Association (FA) also condemned what happened.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk