Hunt hounds caught 'marauding' through private garden
Hunt hounds have been caught on video marauding through a private garden, according to the League Against Cruel Sports.
The video appears to show the Duke of Beaufort's Hunt, based in Gloucestershire, running through a Cotswolds garden.
The incident took place on 4 February in the village of Sherston, Wiltshire.
The League said the video showed the hunt blocking a B-road, causing delays and risking public safety.
The incident was reported to the League via its Animal Crimewatch Service.
Bill Butler, who owns the property where the hunt hounds were pictured, reported the incident.
He said: "I was disgusted by what they were up to as they must have been chasing a fox rather than following a trail.
"The arrogance of the hunts is breath-taking in that they think [they] can do what they like with no respect for other people and the law."
A spokesperson said: "Every season the League compiles reports that show 'trail' hunting - the excuse often used by hunts in courts - is a sham and smokescreen for old fashioned illegal hunting."
Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports said: "More and more shocking videos of hunts are emerging that show the widespread and prolific scale of hunting still going on in the countryside despite the ban.
"They mirror what we know from the evidence we collect every season that shows the scale of illegal hunting, or activity related to illegal hunting, that continues nearly 20 years after its supposed ban.
The League is urging local residents in Gloucestershire to sign a petition calling on policymakers to do all in their power to end hunting in the county.
The BBC has approached the Duke of Beaufort's Hunt for comment.