Snow and ice to hit South East as weather warnings issued
- Published
Snow could return to the South East this week with arctic air expected to bring icy conditions to the region.
The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings across the UK - including three in the South East.
A snow and ice warning is in place for Monday and Tuesday for some parts of Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
On Wednesday, a yellow snow warning is also in place with up to 2cm (0.8in) possibly falling in parts of the region.
The Met Office said there could be disruption to travel and other day-to-day activities, while roads and railways are likely to be affected.
Nina Ridge, a weather presenter for BBC South East Today, said scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday could cause problems as the rain freezes in dropping temperatures.
Cold air will bring temperatures of about 3-4C (37.4-39.2F), while the outlook for Wednesday remains uncertain, she said.
❄️With snow and ice forecast for our region in the coming days, please take extra care when out and about, especially if driving— South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) March 6, 2023
❄️How to #HelpUsHelpYou in colder weather here: https://t.co/syU8tUIcjy
❄️And keep up to date with you local forecast here: https://t.co/TQzHQheLvV pic.twitter.com/JwESbGmIa5
The Met Office warned there was a slight chance some rural communities could become cut off, adding that cuts to power and phone services were possible.
It also warned of the risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) has encouraged people to wear "appropriate shoes" when outside during icy weather.
The NHS in Sussex said cold weather can have "serious consequences" for health, particularly for elderly people and those with heart or lung conditions.
A spokesperson said: "We are urging people in Sussex to take extra care of themselves and to check in with their loved ones to ensure they are staying safe and keeping warm."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.