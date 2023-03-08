Snow and ice from Arctic blast hits parts of South East
People across parts of the South East have woken up to snow following the arrival of a cold spell from the Arctic.
Commuters have faced disruption and drivers have been encouraged to be careful on the roads.
Some rail services have also been delayed and cancelled, while more snow is expected to fall later on Wednesday.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
Southeastern warned of a "high risk of disruption" to trains from 17:00 GMT onwards.
The Met Office said power cuts were likely.
A number of schools across Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex, Surrey and Brighton & Hove have been temporarily closed and parents have been told to check council websites for updates.
In a tweet, Gatwick Airport said flights are running "fairly smoothly so far".
Motorists have been urged to take extra caution on the roads, while Kent County Council said its gritting crews are out in areas of the county that have snow.
The Met Office also warned of the risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces. The South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) encouraged people to wear "appropriate shoes" when outside during icy weather.
Our gritting crews are treating Kent's roads as parts of the county have snow. ❄️. Please make sure you take care if you do have to drive & make sure you pack your car with essentials such as a blanket, water, phone charger, suitable footwear & always check before you travel. pic.twitter.com/TLHtzntGRf— Kent County Council (@Kent_cc) March 8, 2023
Dr Anjan Ghosh, KCC's director of public health, said it was "vital" residents kept themselves and their homes warm during spells of low temperatures, and icy and frosty conditions.
"Taking steps to stay warm and work with others can make a life-changing difference," he said.
