Snow disruption: M62 drivers stranded due to blizzard conditions
Drivers have been stuck on the M62 motorway over the Pennines overnight due to blizzard conditions.
Several motorists reported being stuck on the key route for six hours, with National Highways warning congestion stretched to eight miles at its worst.
Meanwhile, the weather has forced the closure of more than 1,000 schools across Yorkshire on Friday.
First Bus has suspended services, with North Yorkshire Police reporting "horrendous driving conditions".
The A57 Snake Pass between Manchester and Sheffield is closed, as is the A628 Woodhead Pass to the north.
Network Rail said fallen trees had blocked lines between Manchester and Sheffield, meaning no trains could run.
Train operators TransPennine Express and Northern are among those affected by the severe weather, with many services cancelled.
As of 08:00 GMT on Friday, National Highways said there were at least three-hour delays eastbound on the M62 between Rochdale and Huddersfield and delays of at least 90 minutes westbound between Huddersfield and Saddleworth.
Emma Hamilton, 28, said she had been stuck through the night on the motorway.
"There's lorries broken down all over the road across all lanes, drivers are having to work out themselves how to go round them," she said.
"I'm just tired and upset at the lack of any direction from authorities, we've all sort of been left to it to direct ourselves."
Simon Peach, chief football writer for the PA news agency, got stuck on the motorway after covering Manchester United's Europa League match at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
"I've moved about 25 miles over the course of the night, and the first 15 miles or so were clear, so I've been at a standstill for a really long time," he said.
"I've never had to drive through anything like this before."
A Met Office amber warning for snow, which stretches across South, West and North Yorkshire, runs until 12:00 GMT on Friday, with a "good chance" some rural communities could become cut off due to the weather.
A yellow warning covers much of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with warnings of possible travel delays until 14:00 GMT on Friday.
National Highways said gritters and ploughs were continuing to treat the motorway, adding: "We're asking everyone travelling in the region to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared."
First Bus said all services across South Yorkshire were currently suspended.
"Unfortunately due to the significant snowfall our region has experienced we are unable to operate any services safely," a spokesperson said.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said all bus services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster, Sheffield, Wakefield and Chesterfield are "currently unable to run".
Speaking late on Thursday, North Yorkshire Police told drivers to "avoid travelling if possible" and said it had received reports of stranded vehicles in Harrogate and Scarborough.
At the A170 Sutton Bank hill in the North York Moors National Park, a traffic camera appeared to show a crashed car in treacherous conditions late on Thursday.
