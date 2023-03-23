Five men arrested for terrorism offences
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Counter terrorism police detained the men in Worcester, Birmingham, Leicester and Bradford on Tuesday.
The men aged between 26 and 67 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit offences under the provisions of Section 15 of the Terrorism Act 2000 to provide money/property for use in acts of terrorism.
Police said there was no immediate threat to the safety of the public.
All were transported to the West Midlands for questioning and have since been bailed pending further inquiries, West Midlands Police said.
