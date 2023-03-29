Bupa to cut 85 dental practices in staff shortage
Bupa is set to cut 85 dental practices amid a national shortage of dentists, in a move that will affect 1,200 staff across the UK.
The group said patients at some practices were unable to access the NHS dental service they need.
Bupa, which provides NHS and private care, said the 85 practices would be closed, sold or merged later this year.
The healthcare group's boss said the industry faced "systematic challenges" and the decision was a "last resort".
In August the BBC revealed nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK were not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service.
Bupa has not been able to recruit enough dentists to deliver NHS care in many practices for months and in some cases years, it said.
National shortages of dentists have been worsened by the NHS contract model, and because of an increased demand and complexity of care since the Covid pandemic, Bupa warned.
The industry has also been affected by inflation and higher energy prices, increasing the cost to run patient services.
The move will affect 1,200 employed and self-employed staff, representing more than a tenth of its 9,000-strong workforce.
Bupa said it would redeploy affected staff where possible to different areas of the business.
Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said for the majority of affected practices, the decision would "allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community".
Bupa said it would hand back the dental contract to the NHS for practices that are set to close, meaning commissioners can find a new provider to continue treating patients in the area.
Mr Allan said the decision "had not been taken lightly and closure was a last resort".
"Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care."
It comes after reports people have turned to performing dental procedures on themselves amid a backlog in dental care.
All the practices will remain open as usual in the meantime.
The British Dental Association said that the service is "approaching the end of the road" unless the government and opposition outline a clear plan to reform and properly fund NHS dentistry.
In 2022, the Department of Health said it had made an extra £50m available "to help bust the Covid backlogs" and that improving NHS access was a priority.
