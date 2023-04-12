Collector accused of £766,000 coins sale plot denies being greedy
A collector accused of plotting to sell Anglo Saxon coins worth £766,000 told undercover officers "I'm not a greedy man", a court heard.
Craig Best, 46, of Bishop Auckland, is charged with conspiring with Roger Pilling, 74, of Loveclough, Lancashire, to sell criminal property.
Durham Crown Court heard that Mr Best did not realise he was trying to do a deal with undercover officers.
The defendants also deny possessing criminal property.
Jurors heard that the pair are accused of trying to sell the 9th Century Anglo-Saxon coins, which have never been declared as Treasure, between September 2018 and May 2019.
It is believed the coins were produced between AD874 and 879 and later buried by a Viking.
Mr Best took three ancient coins to a meeting at a Durham hotel with what he thought was a metal expert acting for a broker working for an American buyer, jurors were told.
But the intermediaries were undercover officers and Mr Best, of South View, Bishop Auckland, was arrested in the hotel room.
Another raid followed at Mr Pilling's home where a further 41 coins, which had also not been declared, were recovered.
On the second day of the trial, Matthew Donkin, prosecuting, played a recording of Mr Best speaking to an officer he believed was a broker named Hugh, discussing possible prices.
When Hugh suggested "a complete package" could lead to a deal being done, the defendant replied: "I'm happy to do a deal, I'm not a greedy man."
The court heard that neither of the defendants are accused of finding the coins themselves.
The trial continues.
