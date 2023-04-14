Northern warns train passengers not to watch 'unsuitable' videos
- Published
Rail firm Northern has appealed to passengers to stop watching "inappropriate or explicit" videos on trains.
The operator said "a minority" of commuters consumed content which was "not suitable" for its services.
This also included "inappropriate jokes," offensive topics and "bad language," the company added.
Regional director Chris Jackson said Northern was giving passengers "a gentle reminder on etiquette".
He added: "We don't want to give the impression it's like the Wild West out there - it isn't. It's very safe. These incidents are few and far between but they do occasionally happen and it needs calling out."
Northern suggested passengers should consider any material deemed "not safe for work" unsuitable for its trains and stations.
It urged commuters to "please wait until you get home" to view unsuitable content.
Mr Jackson said: "The majority of our 90 million customers a year get this, but sadly a minority may choose to watch inappropriate or explicit material in front of other customers. That isn't what we expect on our trains."
British Transport Police has previously urged passengers to report anyone seen looking at pornography on a train.
The force said anyone watching "inappropriate" material on public transport could be committing an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.
Northern, which operates trains across Yorkshire, the North West and North East, said its on-board internet was accredited by Friendly WiFi, a government scheme which certifies providers that block certain types of content in public spaces.