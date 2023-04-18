Sussex and Surrey Police forces reprimanded for recording calls
- Published
Two police forces have been reprimanded for recording more than 200,000 phone calls without people's knowledge.
The reprimand was issued to Sussex Police and Surrey Police following the roll-out of an app in 2016 that captured personal data, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said.
It included "highly sensitive information" relating to suspected crimes, the watchdog said.
Both forces have been approached for comment.
The ICO said it became aware in 2020 that staff members across both police forces had access to the app, which recorded all incoming and outgoing phone calls.
The app was downloaded by 1,015 staff members and more than 200,000 recordings of phone conversations, likely with victims, witnesses and perpetrators of suspected crimes, were automatically saved, the ICO said.
"We can only estimate the huge amount of personal data collected during these conversations, including highly sensitive information relating to suspected crimes," ICO deputy commissioner for regulatory supervision Stephen Bonner said.
"People have the right to expect that when they speak to a police officer, the information they disclose is handled responsibly."
The app was originally intended to be used as recording software by a small number of officers but the ICO said Surrey Police and Sussex Police chose to make it available for all staff to download.
The app has now been withdrawn from use and the recordings, other than those considered to be evidential material, have been destroyed.
Instead of issuing a £1m fine to both Sussex Police and Surrey Police, they have each received a formal reprimand by the ICO.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.