King Charles coronation: Extra trains to London and Windsor
- Published
Extra trains are to run for the King's coronation on 6 May when hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London.
Great Western Railway will run "very early" trains from South Wales and the west of England to Paddington.
Southeastern and Govia Thameslink, which operates Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink, will operate with more carriages.
Services will also be increased the following day for a concert in Windsor.
GWR said it would run an "enhanced service" between Windsor and Slough on 7 May and in the early hours of 8 May when around 10,000 people are expected at the event at Windsor Castle.
South Western Railway said there would be extra trains between London Waterloo and Windsor for concertgoers.
However, the transport operation will not match that of the late Queen's funeral in September when around 250 extra train services ran, including some overnight.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.