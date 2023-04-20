Police fatally shoot bull rampaging near school in Cheshire
Police have shot and killed a bull that was charging at people near a school in Cheshire.
The animal was on the loose and agitated in Haslington, near Crewe, on Wednesday morning, posing an immediate threat to safety, police said.
Armed officers were sent at 08:50 BST to Wells Avenue and despite attempts to catch the animal, it was shot to avoid anyone getting hurt.
"This decision is never taken lightly," Cheshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added: "The main focus here was to protect residents, some of whom were dropping children off at the nearby school.
