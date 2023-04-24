In pictures: Northern lights display sends the skies purple

St Martin's, Isles of ScillyDegsy/Weather Watchers
The display was visible as far south as the Isles of Scilly, as captured by Weather Watcher Degsy on St Martin's
Stunning images of the Northern Lights illuminating parts of England have been captured by photographers.

The sky turned vivid shades of purple and was spotted from Cumbria to as far south as the Isles of Scilly.

The phenomenon is caused by the interaction of the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field and upper atmosphere, said the Met Office.

Clearer skies tonight may mean there will be a greater chance for some good views of the aurora, it said.

Aurorawatch, UK. a service run by Lancaster University, issued a red alert indicating it was likely that aurora would be visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK.

@tom_matthews_photography/Instagram
The charged particles lighting up the atmosphere were seen in Minchinhampton Common , Gloucestershire
Seaside Seeker/Weather Watchers
Stithians in Cornwall was treated to a vivid purple display
Steven Johnson/SJP Photography
Photographer Steven Johnson captured this image of the Herd Groyne Lighthouse in South Shields
Johnnygios/Weather Watchers
The sky was a mixture of purple and green across the Lake District. This image was taken in Kendal, Cumbria
PA Media
This image was captured of St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the north east coast of England.
Nick Off The Tump/Weather Watchers
A picture of the aurora taken in Craven Arms, Shropshire
Stewart/Weather Watchers
This image of the aurora lighting up the night sky was taken from Whitehaven, Cumbria by BBC Weather Watcher Stewart

