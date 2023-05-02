England local elections 2023: Tories say they are 'getting a grip' on small boats
The Conservative Party regards stopping small boats from crossing the Channel as one its top priorities, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.
Mr Harper was speaking to BBC South East as people prepared to vote in local elections on Thursday.
He said it was "wrong" so much of the "burden" fell on the south east but insisted "we are getting a grip on it".
More than 45,500 people made the perilous journey in 2022, the highest number since records began in 2018.
"It is one of our top five priorities, stopping the boats," Mr Harper said.
Over the past weeks, BBC South East has heard from the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party leaders, all trying to drum up support for their council candidates. Political Editor Charlotte Wright also spoke to independent councillors.
The government's Illegal Migration Bill cleared its final stages in the House of Commons last week, but is expected to run into opposition in the House of Lords, where it could be heavily amended.
Meanwhile, Mr Harper denied Conservatives were taking the South East for granted by neglecting campaigning duties in the region, where more than 1,000 council seats will be contested.
"We are fighting for every vote," Mr Harper said, explaining "it was a balance" between campaigning and delivering on the party's priorities.
