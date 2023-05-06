In pictures: How Coventry celebrated coronations past

Crowds gathered in the city's Broadgate to celebrate the Coronation of George V in June 1911Julie Hill
By Vanessa Pearce
BBC News, West Midlands

A collection of photographs shows how a city celebrated the coronations of kings and queens going back more than 100 years.

Early images from the Coventry Digital collection show crowds gathering in the city centre to celebrate the coronation of George V in 1911.

Others capture people coming together for the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the ceremony to crown Queen Elizabeth II 16 years later.

The online archive, run by Coventry University, celebrates the city's heritage and encourages people to upload their personal collections to its website.

Julie Hill
The photographer also captured the Coronation day parade in the city centre
Julie Hill
JJ Ward's collection has been digitised and made available on the Coventry Digital website
Culture Coventry Trust
A street party was held on Henley Road for the 1937 coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth
Mirrorpix
Children in fancy dress for a 1953 Coronation party on Arlon Avenue, Nuneaton
Mirrorpix
Families come together to celebrate the 1953 coronation at the White Lion pub, on Arbury Road, Stockingford. Many of the party hats were giveaways with Brooke Bond Tea

All photos, which are available to view on the Coventry Digital website, are subject to copyright.

