In pictures: Pets dress up for King's Coronation

Winston the dachshundWill Clappison
Winston had his outfit made from scratch by Will Clappison's mother

Dogs, cats, a horse and even a gerbil have been getting in the Coronation spirit.

Owners have been sharing images of their pets dressed up for the occasion with some going to great lengths for the right outfit.

Several said their pets had watched the ceremony as it unfolded at Westminster Abbey.

"Winston has already claimed prime spot on the sofa. He is very demanding," said dog owner Will Clappison, from Hessle, in East Yorkshire.

His dachshund's outfit was made from scratch over several hours after "meticulous measurements" to ensure it was fit for a king.

Elly
Maui needed a little bit of bribery from five-year-old Elly

Five-year-old Elly, from south Warwickshire, dressed her cat Maui as a king for the occasion and bribed him with some tasty fishy treats.

The Horse World Trust, in Bristol, said its "king" Charlie, a rescue pony, went all out for the Coronation.

HorseWorldTrust
Charlie "went all out" with his Coronation outfit

While Ollie, a two-year-old Weimaraner, from York, looked very regal.

"He's a bundle of fun and was sitting waiting to be dressed up first thing this morning," owner Trish Brewster said.

Trish Brewster
Ollie could not wait to get dressed up today, owner Trish said

It was all much of a muchness for "king" Wilf, the gerbil, in Salisbury, who, according to owner Sophie Moody, was taking the day at a leisurely pace.

Sophie Moody
Wilf became "king" for a day but just took it in his stride, his owner said

While for Dogs 4 Rescue, in Manchester, one coronation was not enough as they said they staged their own for "King Stuart I".

Dogs 4 Rescue
"King Stuart" received his own coronation from Manchester-based Dogs 4 Rescue

Meanwhile, Gruff, an enthusiastic goat received a royal outfit at the Helping Hooves social farm in Little Eaton, Derbyshire.

Helping Hooves
If the crown fits?
Even a union jack themed bow-tie does not guarantee a smile
A new meaning for "coronation chicken"? This bird was spotted in Gloucestershire

