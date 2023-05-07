South East: Coronation celebrations continue in Kent, Sussex and Surrey
- Published
More than 1,000 street parties are to be held across Kent, Sussex and Surrey in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.
The King was crowned alongside Queen Camilla on Saturday, marking the first coronation in 70 years.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are to attend a party in Cranleigh, Surrey, later, according to a local council.
Big screens were set up to show the ceremony - including in Brighton, Rochester, Canterbury and Ashford.
And people living in the aptly-named Fry Crescent in Burgess Hill came together to host a fully air fried street party.
Resident Carol Scott said: "We're known for our street parties here on Fry Crescent, but we usually barbeque or bake the food we serve, so creating a menu made up entirely of food rustled up in our new Tefal air fryers has been a challenge which we've all relished."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, will attend a Coronation Big Lunch in Cranleigh, the parish council said.
Meanwhile, avid bakers have put their skills to the test creating bespoke cakes to celebrate the Coronation.
Catherine Davies, from Crowborough, East Sussex, owns a cake business and works as a teaching assistant in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
She created a triple-layered vanilla cake with lemon and elderflower buttercream in celebration of the event, which was a prize in a raffle.
She said the bespoke creation, which dons the official insignia, took around two hours to make.
"I thought the insignia on the top was elegant and looked good in gold, matching the drip down the sides," she said.
More than 200 spectators gathered to watch the Coronation on a big screen in Jubilee Square in Brighton, while at Canterbury Cathedral, there was a prom, a live screening and a celebratory bell peal.
At Rochester Castle, Brig Peter Gilbert, 64, stood out from the crowd in his military dress.
The Deputy Lieutenant for Medway, who joined the Territorial Army at 17, said: "I spent essentially my whole life serving Queen Elizabeth II, so I feel very grateful, right at the end of my career to have the chance to serve the King.
"Before I was in the armed services, I was a cathedral chorister, so that moment when they came into the Abbey to the sound of (Sir Hubert) Parry's I Was Glad was absolutely extraordinary."
And even those who were self-declared non-royalists had fun.
Joe Monahan, who travelled from Hull to visit his family in Kent, said: "I'm not a massive royalist, but I've enjoyed the atmosphere."
Mr Monahan, who was wrapped in a union jack, added: "I quite like the pompousness of it all - the stupid costumes, I like it.
"The gospel choir was great, I enjoyed watching them."
Meanwhile, one-year-old Percival also stood to attention for the new monarch in Stockbury, Kent.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.