Carla Foster: Mother jailed over lockdown abortion to be released
A mother who was jailed for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy during lockdown will be released from prison after the Court of Appeal reduced her sentence.
Carla Foster, 45, was given a 28-month sentence after admitting illegally procuring her own abortion when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant.
On sentencing last month, a judge said she would serve half her term in custody and the remainder on licence.
