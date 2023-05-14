Surrey man charged with attempted murder after Rochester stabbing
A 20-year-old man from Surrey has been charged with two attempted murders after a stabbing in Kent.
It follows an assault in Rochester High Street at the junction with Star Hill on Friday morning.
Police said a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a stab wound and a second man had sustained minor injuries.
Cyrese Moses, 20, of Westway, Caterham, is due to appear before Medway magistrates on Monday.
He is also charged with possessing a blade in a public place and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
The man who was taken to hospital in London remains in a stable condition, police said.
