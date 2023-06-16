Kent and Sussex hosepipe ban announced from 26 June
A hosepipe and sprinkler ban is being imposed on people in Kent and Sussex.
South East Water said it had no choice after demand for drinking water had reached "record levels" in June, similar to last year's drought.
Some households in Kent and Sussex have been without water since Monday due to supply issues.
Earlier this week, the water company urged people to only use water for essential purposes. It will impose the ban on hosepipes from 26 June.
The measures mean that using hosepipes and sprinklers to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools will not be allowed, and rule-breakers could be hit with a £1,000 fine.
Areas including Wadhurst, Mayfield, Biddenden and Staplehurst have been affected by water outages. Bottle stations have been set up across the two counties.
South East Water said its facilities are working at full output, with every water treatment work and water source available producing treated water to keep up with demand.
Despite this, the company said it was unable to return drinking water storage tanks to "satisfactory levels".
The firm said the demand for water has broken all previous records, including during the Covid lockdown heatwave periods.
It said it had produced an additional 120 million litres of water a day - equivalent to supplying four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne.
The company serves 2.3 million people across Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.
David Hinton, South East Water chief executive, said: "This situation has developed much more rapidly than last year.
"Understandably, we've seen customer demand increase in line with the hotter weather, however this has impacted our ability to keep all customers in supply at all times."
The supply issues had forced several schools to close, and Rotherfield Primary School in Crowborough remains shut.
Bottled water stations have been opened at Mayfield Memorial Hall, Rotherfield Village Hall, Sparrows Green Recreation Ground in Wadhurst and Headcorn Aerodrome in Ashford.
The supply issues have provoked criticism from customers and local MPs directed towards the water company.
The situation was described as "completely unacceptable" by Greg Clark, the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said the remainder of this week will be hotter than average for the time of year across the UK.
In East Sussex, temperatures could reach 29C on Friday, while parts of Kent could reach a maximum temperature of 27C on Saturday.
In the next two weeks, however, heavy rain may affect parts of the South East, according to the Met Office.
South East Water experienced supply issues in December 2022 after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing rapidly overnight, leaving thousands of households across Kent and Sussex without water before Christmas.
A government minister told the provider earlier this year that it "must act urgently" to significantly improve its performance.
