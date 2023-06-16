Avanti West Coast: Train drivers to strike over sick pay, Aslef says
Drivers at two rail operators will take industrial action in disputes separate to the ongoing national row over pay.
Aslef said members at Avanti West Coast will strike on 2 July over an attempt to "force through" sick pay changes "without agreement".
It said London North Eastern Railway drivers would also not work overtime from 1 July after the firm failed to stick to "agreed procedures".
Avanti has urged Aslef to "work with us to avoid another summer of disruption".
The firm's managing director Andy Mellors said it was "extremely disappointed" the union had "again chosen to disrupt the travel plans of so many".
"Thousands of customers, who have already bought tickets, will now be forced to make alternative arrangements at a time when we should be working together to encourage more people to travel by train," he added.
Aslef said Avanti West Coast, which runs services between London and Scotland via Birmingham and Manchester, was trying to "force through" sick pay changes"without agreement", while London North Eastern Railway, which runs between the same two destinations via York and Newcastle, had failed to adhere to "agreed procedures".
General secretary Mick Whelan said it was "deeply regrettable" that union members had been "forced to take this action, but our members will not stand by and allow our agreed terms and conditions to be violated".
"We have been coming to the table to try to resolve these disputes for many months, but unless the operators honour the agreements in place with our members, we will be forced to continue taking action," he said.
"The companies know how to avoid this action - it's by honouring their agreements and negotiating fairly with our members."
On Thursday, Aslef members voted to lift a ban on overtime by train drivers at TransPennine Express, which has hit rail services across the north of England.
Ongoing national action has seen thousands of services affected in recent months, with the latest wave of strikes coming on 3 June.