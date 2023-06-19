Man pleads guilty over '97' football shirt at FA Cup final
- Published
A man has admitted causing offence by wearing a football shirt which appeared to refer to the 97 fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.
James White, 33, from Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London.
The court heard he had worn a shirt with 97 and the words "Not Enough" on the back at the FA Cup Final on 3 June.
