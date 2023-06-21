Summer solstice sunrise captured across West Midlands
People across the West Midlands have captured the summer solstice sunrise.
The event, this year on 21 June, marks the longest day of the year with almost 17 hours of daylight.
A few people gathered at Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle on Stapeley Hill, in Shropshire, to watch the sunrise at around 04:50 BST.
The Bronze Age monument, erected up to 4,000 years ago, regularly attracts solstice visitors.
Celebrations have also taken place at other sites across the region.
On the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere is fully tilted towards the Sun, which is at its highest position in the sky.
The word solstice comes from the Latin solstitium, meaning Sun stand still.
Wednesday also marks the first day of the astronomical summer, which is what we usually refer to as the start of summer, according to the Met Office.
Summer officially ends on 23 September, with the autumn equinox.
