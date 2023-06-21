Summer solstice sunrise captured across West Midlands

Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle
People gathered to watch the sunrise at Mitchell's Fold stone circle in Shropshire
By Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands

People across the West Midlands have captured the summer solstice sunrise.

The event, this year on 21 June, marks the longest day of the year with almost 17 hours of daylight.

A few people gathered at Mitchell's Fold Stone Circle on Stapeley Hill, in Shropshire, to watch the sunrise at around 04:50 BST.

The Bronze Age monument, erected up to 4,000 years ago, regularly attracts solstice visitors.

Celebrations have also taken place at other sites across the region.

On the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere is fully tilted towards the Sun, which is at its highest position in the sky.

Jack March / BBC Weather Watchers
Sunrise pictured behind leaves in Hartshill, Warwickshire
Joe Williams / BBC Weather Watchers
The view across Sutton Coldfield just before the sun rose on Wednesday
Stephen Singh-Keating
The view from Caer Caradoc, near Church Stretton

The word solstice comes from the Latin solstitium, meaning Sun stand still.

Wednesday also marks the first day of the astronomical summer, which is what we usually refer to as the start of summer, according to the Met Office.

Summer officially ends on 23 September, with the autumn equinox.

Videoman / BBC Weather Watchers
The sun coming up in Leek, in Staffordshire
BBC Sport
Cloudy skies after the sunrise in Belmont, near Hereford
Lou / BBC Weather Watchers
The summer solstice, here pictured in Baschurch, takes place around the 21 June every year
Beefy / BBC Weather Watchers
An orange glow in Halesowen, Dudley, on Wednesday morning
Serena / BBC Weather Watchers
On the summer solstice, pictured here in Gnosall, the sun is at its highest position in the sky
Early Bird / BBC Weather Watchers
The solstice, photographed here in Sandwell, marks the longest day of the year, with more than 16 hours of daylight
Stephen Singh-Keating

