TransPennine Express issues 'essential only' travel warning
- Published
TransPennine Express (TPE) customers have been urged to only travel for "essential journeys" due to disruption on key routes on Friday.
TPE said a reduced number of services would run between Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester, Hull, York and Scarborough.
The train operator, which came under government control in May, said this was due to "operational issues".
Bosses apologised to customers and warned further short notice delays and on-the-day cancellations were possible.
The BBC has asked TPE to clarify the nature of the operational issues affecting services.
Anyone who needs to travel on Friday is advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel or use alternative transport, TPE said.
The affected routes include:
- Liverpool/Manchester - Newcastle
- Liverpool - Hull
- Manchester Airport - Saltburn
- Manchester - Scarborough
- York - Scarborough
- Manchester - Huddersfield
- Huddersfield - Leeds
- Newcastle - Edinburgh
TPE interim managing director Chris Jackson said: "Unfortunately, operational issues mean we will be running a reduced number of services on Friday, 23 June.
"We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people's plans. Customers are advised to only travel if absolutely essential."
Anyone making an essential journey with TPE on Frida is advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website or using National Rail Enquiries.
Customers with tickets for Friday who choose not to travel can claim a full refund at their point of purchase or use their tickets up to and including Monday, 26 June.
