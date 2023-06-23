Armed Forces Day: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft grounded
Flypasts by historic aircraft to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday have been cancelled due to an engine fault.
But the Royal Air Force said a fault had been found on a Rolls-Royce Merlin engine and flying had been paused.
The move was "hugely disappointing", it said, but safety was "paramount".
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and its aircraft, also including Hurricanes and a C47 Dakota, regularly participate in flying displays.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the RAF said: "The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is currently investigating a fault on a Merlin engine and has taken the decision to temporarily pause flying.
"Several of our aircraft are powered by the Merlin and, as a result, these historic aircraft will be unable to support Armed Forces Day events around the country as we would have liked.
"This is hugely disappointing for us and to all those who love to see these iconic aircraft, however, safety remains our paramount concern."
The centre of activity for Armed Forces Day is focussed on Falmouth, where the Red Arrows and Black Cats display teams will still appear, alongside other aircraft.
Leicester had been due to host a fly-past by the BBMF's Lancaster bomber.
Leicester City Council said it had been made aware of the cancellation, but the its Armed Forced Day event will still go ahead with 250 service personnel, veterans, reservists and cadets taking part in a march through the city from Jubilee Square at 12:15 BST.
It will travel through the city centre to Green Dragon Square where there will be a traditional drumhead service, featuring a performance by the Cottesmore Military Wives Choir.
The 30-minute service will be led by the Bishop of Loughborough, the Right Reverend Saju Muthalaly.
Susan Barton, the Lord Mayor of Leicester, said: "Let's show our service men and women how much we appreciate them by lining the parade route.
"Armed Forces Day is an important opportunity to show our support - and it's also an opportunity to enjoy the spectacle of a military parade."
