Food banks need more donations from producers, charity warns
- Published
A charity has warned of exceptionally high demand at food banks and is urging companies to donate.
FareShare South West, which tackles hunger and food waste, wants farmers, food producers and retailers to give food that may otherwise be wasted.
It supports 400 charities in the region, distributing food to shelters, rehab centres and food banks.
Meanwhile, Truro Foodbank in Cornwall said it had seen an "unprecedented" amount of people using its services.
Gene Joyner, chief executive of Bristol-based FareShare South West, said: "We are enormously grateful to our existing supporters in the food industry, who continue to do all they can to provide us with surplus food, but sadly demand continues to outstrip supply."
He cited the war in Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues and high energy costs as factors impacting people's access to food.
"We are calling on any food suppliers in the South West to get in touch with us about getting more food to the people we support and help our charities continue providing vital services in the community," he added.
'A better deal'
The number of people seeking help from Truro Foodbank has doubled in three years, bosses said.
A total of 5,593 received support in the 12 months to April 2023.
Simon Fenn of the food bank said since April, over 70% of the food bank's users were in employment and called for a survey to be done to gauge the feelings of people towards their current pay,
"We want everyone who's fed up with the poor pay they receive in Cornwall to contact us to help build a case for a better deal," he said.
"We need to know just how strongly people feel about their wage packets. Low pay is the biggest single reason why the food bank has seen such a huge increase in demand.
"We cannot keep on giving out more food and the expectation that the voluntary sector is the backstop for all these policy decisions is just plainly wrong."
The government's statutory national minimum wage pays £10.18 an hour for people aged 21 to 23.
Its national living wage is set at £10.42 per hour for people 23 and over.
A HM Treasury spokesperson said: "We know that food prices are worrying for households across the country, which is why halving inflation this year and getting back to the 2% target is our priority.
"The chancellor will meet with regulators next week about ensuring falling costs are passed onto consumers.
"We are also providing one of the largest cost of living support packages in Europe - worth on average £3,300 per household over this year and last - and have boosted the pay of millions with the largest ever cash increase to the national minimum wage."