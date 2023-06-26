DIY waste fee ban will not end fly-tips, councils say
A ban on fees to get rid of DIY waste in England will do little to reduce fly-tipping, some councils have warned.
About a third of local authorities charge to dispose of DIY waste at recycling centres.
The government said the change, which is expected to be made later this year, could deter illegal waste dumping.
However, authorities including Dorset Council and Hampshire County Council warned it would not deter fly-tipping and would put a strain on budgets.
In a statement, Dorset Council said: "Charges do not turn normal law-abiding residents into criminal fly-tippers.
"All available data has shown there is no connection between charges at household recycling centres and fly-tipping.
"If the government has clear statistical evidence to the contrary, we would welcome its publication."
Hampshire County Council said local fly-tipping had reduced despite DIY waste charges being introduced in 2016.
Councillor Nick Adams-King, in charge of universal services, said he caught a fly-tipper red-handed in 2021.
He said: "The reason he was doing it... was he didn't have the right permits to be able to do that kind of work. So he's not going to turn up any any kind of waste disposal site.
"The vast majority of people who fly-tip are not people who would in any event take it to the tip in the first place."
Andy Hadley, from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, said: "Most of the fly-tipping that we get isn't actually this type of waste [DIY materials], so it will continue. It's people who can't be bothered."
In 2021, a study by recycling charity Wrap found "no evidence" of an association between fly-tipping and charging at recycling centres.
The Local Government Association, which represents English councils, said the change would cost many authorities more than £1m a year.
The government said ending charges might reduce the temptation for people making home improvements to use "waste cowboys who fly-tip rubbish".
Environment Minister Rebecca Pow previously said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to dispose of their waste properly and that's why we are removing the financial burden on doing the right thing with DIY trash."
