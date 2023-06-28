Swim England to ban weighing of children
- Published
Swim England is to ban the weighing of children at its clubs after swimmers spoke out about suffering eating disorders and mental health issues.
The governing body said the new policy would tackle "disordered eating, anxiety and depression".
Olympic medallist Cassie Patten, who says she was left "broken" following comments by coaches, welcomed the move.
Several swimmers have told the BBC they were harmed by weighing regimes and body-obsessed coaches.
Commonwealth Youth Games gold medallist Phoebe Lenderyou said she had suffered bulimia for five years after being repeatedly weight-shamed as a young athlete.
Swim England introduced guidelines around weighing in November 2021 but announced on Wednesday it would become policy that "all affiliated clubs and coaches must comply with".
The organisation's chief executive Jane Nickerson has apologised to swimmers who had suffered and vowed to change a bullying culture in the sport.
Patten said there had been "too many instances in the past of unacceptable behaviour around weighing athletes and this policy sets out the parameters to prevent that inappropriate conduct happening in the future".
"Performance is a key part of an athlete's development but we also need to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing," she added.
"This policy also ensures there is the education and support in place to help reduce the risks of athletes potentially developing an eating disorder/disordered eating, or other mental health concerns."
Patten, who won a bronze medal in open water swimming at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has been appointed to Swim England's new oversight committee which will help to manage safeguarding and welfare across the sport.
The policy states those on the "talent pathway" - athletes who are identified as having Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth potential - can be weighed but this should "only be undertaken with clearly documented reasoning, specific to that athlete, and with the athlete's optimal long-term development in mind".
Athletes aged over 18 can also be weighed using the criteria.
The policy has been produced in consultation with British Swimming, Scottish Swimming and Swim Wales.
The policy states: "We recognise that in some situations, where the appropriate policies and procedures are in place, weighing athletes can be a useful tool to contribute to tracking changes in health, growth, aiding performance and progression.
"However, the need for this policy is to prevent potential areas of concern due to some of the related psychological distress which may come from weighing athletes, such as disordered eating, anxiety and depression."
Swim England recently published its Heart of Aquatics plan, in which it sets out its aim to put safeguarding and welfare at the heart of the sport following several swimmers coming forward to say they had been harmed.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.
- Is it time more of us bought an electric car?: Panorama investigates why there are so few electric cars on the UK's roads
- Is it a good idea to fix your mortgage and energy bills?: Martin Lewis explains