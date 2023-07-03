Stapeley couple jailed for 58 sex abuses of four young boys
A couple have been jailed for life after admitting the sex abuse of four young boys, including a toddler.
Between 2017 and 2022, Alan Short, 63 and Daniel Goss, 36, "stole the childhoods of their victims" after targeting children aged 15 months to 10 years old, police said.
Their offences came to light when a victim confided in a family member, officers added.
The men were sentenced on Tuesday with a minimum term of 13 years in prison.
Short and Goss had both previously pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to 58 sexual offences which included rape.
They were in a relationship and lived together in Stapeley, near Nantwich, police said.
The pair "have stolen the childhoods of their victims" and knew what they were doing was wrong "but carried on regardless", Sgt Laura Bradshaw said.
She praised the victims and their families for their bravery and courage through the investigation.
