Two men seriously injured in Guilford knife attack
- Published
Two men have been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a knife attack in Guilford.
The men, in their 20s, were found with stab wounds after officers were flagged down near to the Charcoal Grill in Park Street at about 03:55 BST on Saturday.
Surrey Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward.
