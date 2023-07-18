King Charles to mark 80th anniversary of Dambusters raids
King Charles III is to visit Lincolnshire to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.
The monarch will meet World War Two veterans and staff at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, based at RAF Coningsby, on Monday.
The visit will be the his first trip to the county since becoming King.
The Dambusters raids, officially know as Operation Chastise, were launched from RAF Scampton on the nights of 16 and 17 May 1943.
Fifty-three airmen were killed in the famous mission, with the crews' bravery immortalised in the 1955 film The Dam Busters.
Equipped with bouncing bombs designed to skim along the surface of the water, their targets were three giant dams in the Ruhr region, where Germany's steel and armaments industries were based.
The Möhne and the Eder dams were both successfully breached. The Sorpe dam was damaged but not destroyed.
