Confusion over new Dartford Crossing payment system
- Published
Motorists crossing the Thames between Kent and Essex are facing confusion over a new payment system.
An email to those registered for automatic payments at the Dartford Crossing said a new system would come into force on Friday.
It instructs motorists that they need to update their payment card from 28 July or they may be liable for a non-payment fine if they make the crossing.
However, the Dart Charge website says the site is unavailable until Sunday.
In a statement, Dart Charge said: "Account holders will need to re-validate their payment cards from 28 July 2023.
"If no action is taken crossings will not be automatically paid due to invalid card payment details, which may result in a penalty charge notice (PCN) being issued."
However when customers visit the website to update their details they get the message: "The service is currently unavailable due to essential maintenance which is expected to complete by the afternoon of Sunday 30 July."
It advises the Dart Charge contact centre will remain open, but will not be able to access customer accounts or take payments during the maintenance period.
It goes on: "For any crossings made on 27, 28, 29 and 30 July, customers will have until midnight 31 July to pay."
Motorists will not be able to pay the charge at Payzones in shops and Post Offices.
Helen Watkinson, Head of Road User Charging at National Highways, told BBC Radio Kent customers would need to revalidate their payment card from Sunday afternoon.
"From midnight last night up until Sunday afternoon, users won't be able to access the website. As soon as they can they will need to re-enter their card details so we can take automatic payments from them in the way that we usually do.
"For pay as you go customers we won't be able to take payments until they've made this change."
She said the service would not be available over the weekend.
"We've extended the timeframe for payment for pay as you go customers and non account holders so they have until midnight on 1 August to pay."
She said the date from which customers could validate their card details had changed since the emails went out to customers on 17 July.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.