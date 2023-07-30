Women's World Cup 2023: Crochesters create England World Cup post box toppers
Crocheters have been decorating their local post boxes with Women's World Cup-themed toppers, with a Lioness visiting one in her home town.
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton met her crocheted creation in Studley in Warwickshire before travelling to Australia for the tournament.
Jan Platt, 65, from The Studley Stitchers, said they wanted to celebrate her success.
She first consulted Hampton's mother on kit colours and the number on her back.
"We decided, as Hannah is a Lioness and as they are playing the World Cup, we would do something to celebrate her success being probably one of the only famous people in the village," she said.
"She actually said to me, 'Oh, you've got my hair just right'. She always wears her hair in a ponytail on the side and I tried to create Hannah as she would be."
Kathleen Shannon, 54, said she and a friend in Great Dunmow, Essex, created a Lioness wearing an England scarf and a football surrounded by the flags of countries taking part in the World Cup.
Along with friends, they have made between 80 and 100 toppers since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she said.
Ms Shannon said Great Dunmow residents "go around the town looking for them when we've got them up and bring their children around to see them".
In Heathfield in East Sussex, childminder Tracy Williams, said she created a topper to "put a bit of support" behind the Lionesses, who have won their first games against Denmark and Haiti.
"I think they did really well with the Euros before so I just wanted to put a bit of support behind them and the community seem to like it", she said.
"Everyone seems to love them. They're often commenting, or sometimes when I'm walking past I see people admiring them or taking pictures.
"I just like making people smile and spread a bit of joy."