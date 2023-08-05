Durham County Council launches electric vehicle charging pilot
- Published
A pilot scheme to help people charge electric vehicles outside their homes has been launched in the North East.
Thirty properties without off-street parking in County Durham have been chosen by the county council to take part.
Installed by Kerbo Charge, a cable channel is cut into the pavement and covered with a flap to avoid being a trip hazard.
The first installation has been carried out at a property in Crook.
Councillor John Shuttleworth, the authority's cabinet member for highways, rural communities and community safety, said the scheme would "make owning an electric vehicle accessible" to more people in the county.
"We decided to be involved in the pilot after residents without driveways got in touch with us about seeking a solution to charge their electric vehicles.
"Their properties were checked for suitability before a programme of installation was planned and a contribution towards the install was agreed.
"Whilst we have installed hundreds of publicly accessible electric vehicle charge points in every area in the county, this solution will allow residents to access electric vehicle charging at home, making it easier for more people to drive an electric vehicle and reduce their carbon emissions."
The council said the pilot marked the first time Kerbo Charge had been trialled in the North East.
If it proves effective, it added the scheme would be offered to all residents with a suitable property and people would then be given the option to pay towards installation.
The pilot will run for nine months.
Helen Embleton, whose home is part of the scheme, said it had "helped solve a practical challenge".
Milton Keynes Council launched a trial of the same product earlier this year.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.