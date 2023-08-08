Demolition of the Crooked House 'unacceptable' says council
- Published
The demolition of a landmark pub following a fire was "unnecessary and unacceptable", a council said.
The Crooked House, near Dudley, once known as "Britain's wonkiest pub", was gutted by fire on Saturday night and demolished on Monday.
Potential breaches of the Town and Planning Act are being investigated, said South Staffordshire Council.
The council has referred the matter to its legal team with a view to taking enforcement action.
Officers had visited the site and agreed a programme of works with the landowner's representative, he explained.
"At no point did the council agree the demolition of the whole structure nor was this deemed necessary."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.