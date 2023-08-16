Ulez expansion: Mayor of London urges councils to 'put their politics aside'
London's mayor has urged two councils to "put their politics aside" and allow signs warning drivers of Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) boundaries.
Sadiq Khan said Surrey and Kent County Councils were "refusing to even allow TfL to install Ulez signage".
Both councils said they would not allow signage whilst there was no mitigation to minimise impact of expansion of the scheme on their residents.
The mayor has previously clashed with local authorities over the expansion.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said refusal to erect signage meant councils may be responsible for drivers not being "fully aware" of the boundaries of the zone.
They added county highways authorities have "statutory obligations" and the councils have refused the TfL offer to fund the cost of the signs.
They said they believed signage was "of benefit" to residents of the home counties and urged the councils to work with them "constructively".
Both councils confirmed they would not put up signage without any mitigation to minimise the impact of the expansion on residents of Kent and Surrey.
A spokesperson for Surrey County Council said the extended scrappage scheme would have "no impact on those outside of London".
They said it meant Surrey residents would have to pay the Ulez charge and the costs to scrap their own car as the scrappage scheme only applies to people living inside London.
They urged Mr Khan and TfL to do "what is right" and extend the scheme outside of London, provide exemption for key workers and better bus routes between the counties.
A spokesperson for Kent County Council said the aim of improving air quality must go "hand-in-hand with appropriate mitigations, including better availability of public transport."
They added plans for tolls at the Blackwall Tunnel were "another indication [Mr Khan] has no consideration for the impact it could have on Kent residents and businesses to be further financially penalised".
