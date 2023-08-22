Child dies after falling ill at Camp Bestival Shropshire
A child has died after falling ill at Camp Bestival in Shropshire.
The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Saturday but died a short while later, Staffordshire Police said.
Emergency services were called to the festival site at Weston Park at 00:37 BST.
An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the death, the force said.
Festival organisers expressed their "deepest sympathies" to the child's family.
A spokesperson for Camp Bestival said: "A child became poorly on Friday night and, after receiving immediate medical care onsite, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where they tragically passed away.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this terrible time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was not called to the site and a private ambulance company was used.
It was the second year the festival took place in Shropshire. The sister site in Dorset has been running for 15 years.
