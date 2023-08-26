Donald Patience death: Man charged with murder after dog theft
A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered by police called to reports of a dog being stolen from a house.
Donald Patience, 45, "had been dead for several days" when officers found him at the property in Bury on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The cause of his death remains unknown and is being investigated.
Ian Connell, 39, of Duke Street, Bolton, has been charged with the murder of Mr Patience.
He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
A 27-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, who were also arrested, have been bailed pending further inquiries.
Also known as Prentice, Mr Patience was originally from Alness in the Scottish Highlands.
He was described by his family as "a much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many".
Police were called on Tuesday morning to the suspected theft of a labradoodle in Ainsworth Road, Radcliffe.
The back window of the house was smashed and officers have continued to appeal for information.
GMP added that the dog was being looked after.
