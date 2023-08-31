Green Bus firm sorry for stopping West Midlands school services
A bus firm which said it was stopping school transport services a week before the new school year has apologised to parents for the short notice.
Some children have found alternative transport with different firms.
But chief executive Ian Mack said he accepted the news came very late for parents.
Green Bus operated school services in Warwickshire, south Birmingham, Longbridge, Rubery and Catshill in Worcestershire and sent letters to parents on Saturday.
Ridleys Coaches, in Warwickshire, has since stepped in to offer transport for 250 children.
On Thursday, Diamond Bus said it would offer new and extended routes in Bromsgrove and Alcester in time for the new term.
Mr Mack said it was hard to let go of staff after 22 years of operations but, when a deal with a replacement provider fell through on Thursday, the firm had to act and inform customers.
Issues with costs became apparent in early August, he said, and, when the Birmingham-based firm's insurance premium jumped by 38% in the same month, it turned a "successful company into a quite a marginal one".
However, he said the firm was not insolvent, had not collapsed and would still operate by continuing to provide drivers to other bus companies and work with its sister company to maintain and restoring buses in Aston.
Although parents had to pay more than £1,000 for an annual pass and services were typically full, Mr Mack said overall, they were not viable.
"We had some viable services here but we have a basket of 20 services here," he said.
"Of them, three or four are really successful and do very well, but the rest fall below the level needed to make money."
He guaranteed all parents would receive a full refund and added the public transport network was "not in a good place at the minute".
"We've tried our best for the 22 years we have but we're very sorry we can't continue it."
A consultation on franchising school transport services and bringing them under the control of local authorities is under way with the West Midlands Combined Authority, which Mr Mack says is "sensible" although the process would take several years.
Transport for West Midlands said it was "regrettable" the announcement came so close to the start of a new school year and it was speaking to other operators to explore alternative transport options.
