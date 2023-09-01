West Sussex schools to be inspected after concrete scare
- Published
Schools across West Sussex are to be inspected amid a scare over potentially dangerous concrete building materials.
West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is to commission surveys of schools which were built between 1930 and 2000.
It comes after more than 100 schools across the country were ordered by the government to shut buildings made with a certain type of concrete.
There are concerns that structures made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) may collapse.
Nick Gibb, schools minister and MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said safety issues over the concrete have previously been raised.
He told the BBC that there had been a number of instances over the summer where "RAAC that had been considered to be a low risk actually turned out to be unsafe".
This included one seemingly sound concrete beam collapsing.
Surrey, Medway Council and Kent County Council (KCC) have said none of their schools have been affected by the government directive over building closures.
Clare Curran, Cabinet Member for Education and Learning at Surrey County Council, said: "Currently we are not aware of any schools in Surrey that have been told to shut immediately due to RAAC.
"We can confirm that one school, where Surrey County Council has retained responsibility for building maintenance, has limited amounts of RAAC but does not require full closure.
"We have already been working closely with this school, and experts from the Department for Education, to ensure an appropriate plan was in place as children return to school."
A KCC spokesman said: "Kent has no schools faced with closure because of the government's latest directive. I think we were ahead of the curve on that issue and had already taken all the remedial action required."
East Sussex and Brighton & Hove councils have not yet replied to the BBC's requests for details on their schools.
A WSCC spokesman said that none of the maintained schools in the county would be "immediately shut".
He added: "West Sussex County Council is aware of the RAAC issue and has already completed a review of records for [council] maintained schools.
"No [council] maintained schools have been identified from records as containing any indicating RAAC construction - and to provide added confidence physical inspections of all maintained school blocks constructed between 1930-2000 is being commissioned."
The Department for Education has urged schools that had buildings constructed between 1935 and 1995 to be surveyed.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.