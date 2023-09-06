Bereaved families support Brain Tumour Research centre
- Published
Bereaved families from across the country have supported the opening of a new childhood cancer research centre.
Brain Tumour Research (BTR) opened its new £2.5m Centre of Excellence in London thanks to funds raised.
Supporters include the families of Lochlan Peckham, eight, from Redcar, who died in May 2021, and Emily Oliver, 21, from Esher, who died in 2019.
The family of businessman Mike Scott from Gloucestershire gave £1m, the largest single gift in BTR's history.
Mr Scott, 69, was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma, an incurable and fast-growing brain cancer, after experiencing confusion and dizziness among other symptoms.
Plans were being made for him to spend his final months at home when he collapsed at a family barbecue in June 2020 and died several days later.
His widow Mary, 71, from Moreton-in-Marsh, said: "Mike adored children so it's especially fitting that this new centre will focus on finding a cure for high-grade tumours in children.
"To think of those poor parents whose children are affected by brain tumours is absolutely dreadful.
"My hope is that, with this legacy, Mike's death won't have been in vain, that his name will live on and that the money will go some way towards finding a cure."
The new centre has opened at the Sutton campus of the Institute of Cancer Research and will focus on identifying new treatments for various brain tumours in children and young adults.
Director of Research Dr Karen Noble said she was "optimistic" work at the centre would lead to trials within five years to give a "real hope to families in the future".
She praised the families who have made donations, but said government funding and research was also needed.
Lochlan's parents, Ross and Sonia Peckham from Marske-by-the-Sea, were among those who placed a tile on the centre's Wall of Hope.
Lochlan underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy after being diagnosed with a high-grade glioma brain tumour.
His family raised more than £7,000 for BTR through various efforts, including a 53-mile run in June 2022 by Mr Peckham from their home to the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle, where Lochlan was treated.
"There is such a lack of awareness of brain tumours and that is just wrong," Mr Peckham said, adding: "We must do better for our children, and we welcome this new centre, which brings much-needed hope."
Emily Oliver was a student nurse at the University of Nottingham when she was diagnosed with a diffuse midline glioma (DMG).
She underwent extensive treatment but died 18 months after being diagnosed.
Her mother Debi Oliver, 57, said: "We will never get over her loss.
"The options for families faced with this devastating diagnosis are so limited due to a lack of funding for research."