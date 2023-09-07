Former Met Police officers admit sending racist WhatsApps
Five former Met Police officers have admitted sending racist messages on WhatsApp, following a BBC Newsnight investigation.
The officers pleaded guilty to sending grossly offensive racist messages, including about the Duchess of Sussex, at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The officers retired from the force between 2001 to 2015.
They served in various parts of the Met but all spent time in the former Diplomatic Protection Group.
The ex-officers are:
- Peter Booth, 66, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, who pleaded guilty to four counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in April 2001.
- Robert Lewis, 62, of Camberley, Surrey. He admitted eight counts of the same offence. He retired from the Met in May 2015 and became a Home Office official before he was dismissed for gross misconduct last November, according to the government department.
- Anthony Elsom, 67, of Bournemouth, Dorset, who pleaded guilty to three counts. He retired from the Met in May 2012.
- Alan Hall, 65, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, also entered guilty pleas to three counts. He retired from the Met in June 2015.
- Trevor Lewton, 65, of Swansea, South Wales, pleaded guilty to one count. He retired from the Met in August 2009.
