Chris Kaba: Met Police officer to be charged with murder
- Published
A police officer is to be charged with the murder of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in south London last year.
Mr Kaba was shot during a police operation in Streatham Hill on 5 September 2022.
The Met Police officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he will be charged.
The police watchdog said the officer and Mr Kaba's family had been notified of the decision on Wednesday morning.
Mr Kaba, 24, was being followed by several police cars before he turned into Kirkstall Gardens, where he was blocked by a marked car.
He died after he was struck by a single gunshot fired into the vehicle he was driving.
In a joint statement, Mr Kaba's family said they welcomed the charging decision, "which could not have come too soon".
"Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short.
"Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris," they added.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has had the file of evidence since March following a referral from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said the CPS had conducted a "thorough review of the evidence".
The officer is currently suspended from duty and the Met said it would consider misconduct matters after criminal proceedings have concluded.
Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap described the decision as a "significant and serious development" in the case.
She added that the Met "fully supported the IOPC investigation" and "our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case".
"We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage," she said.
