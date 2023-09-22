Secamb: Emergency services to stage major incident drill
A major incident is to be simulated by emergency services as part of a training drill.
South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said staff will respond to a scenario based around a significant incident on a summer's day where a number of people sustain injuries.
Police, fire, coastguard, lifeguard and council staff will also take part in the exercise.
The drill will take place in Camber Sands from 10:00 BST on 28 September.
Secamb is responsible for covering East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey and North East Hampshire.
'Hone their skills'
Secamb operational team leader Martin Watson said members of the public are likely to see a large emergency service presence while the exercise is taking place.
"This exercise provides us with the opportunity to test and learn from our plans in a safe environment," he said.
"Our teams have the opportunity to hone their skills and each organisation can better familiarise itself with how other teams work so that we are all ready and prepared to respond in the event of a real incident.
"People can continue to visit the area but we ask that our teams and those of our partners are given the space to test their response and improve the safety of residents and visitors alike."
Each year, the organisations come together as part of Operation Radcott.
Mike Kerley, of HM Coastguard, said: "The exercise will be invaluable to each organisation in training and developing the skills of the emergency responders, as well as ensuring there are effective working relationships between the organisations for an efficient response to any incident."
