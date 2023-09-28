Six West Midlands councils to split £7.9m bus service pot
Six areas of the West Midlands are to split £7.9m of government funding for bus services.
Councils in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire plus two in Shropshire are recipients under improvement plan spending for 2024-25.
Campaigners said they hoped it meant continuing investment.
Authorities can use the money for measures such as introducing new bus services or enhancing existing ones.
Reducing fares for elderly or young people is also an option.
It has been a turbulent year for bus services in the region, with strikes over pay in March, an operator stopping school transport just days before the start of term and cuts to services in Telford over funding.
Roads Minister Richard Holden broke down the allocations as follows: Worcestershire County Council will receive £1.4m, Herefordshire Council £950,000, Staffordshire County Council £1.3m, Warwickshire County Council £2m, Shropshire Council £1.49m and Telford and Wrekin Council £650,900.
Neighbouring Cheshire East Council is to get £1.188m.
The funding follows £130m for the West Midlands released in 2022 through to early 2025.
Mr Holden said: "Buses are the most popular form of public transport, and so many residents in the West Midlands rely on their local service to get to work, attend medical appointments, and see loved ones."
The government said it had also invested £200m to extend a bus fare cap, with single bus tickets capped at £2 outside London until the end of October this year and then at £2.50 until 30 November 2024.
'Just the start'
Silviya Barrett, from Campaign for Better Transport, said the group was pleased its campaign for the cap had been a success.
"The additional funds for local authorities are also welcome and we hope that this is just the start of ongoing investment in bus networks across the country," she added.
