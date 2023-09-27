Olympians claim Irish Sea sailing record

A catamaran on the Irish SeaArtemis Technologies
John Gimson and Anna Burnet claimed a world record for fastest crossing of the sea on a foiling catamaran
By Lee Bottomley
BBC News, West Midlands

Two Olympians have claimed a new record for sailing across the Irish Sea.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallists John Gimson and Anna Burnet sailed from Belfast to Portpatrick in Scotland and back.

They said it took 90 minutes, taking 11 minutes off the previous record.

The pair said they had chosen to sail the ferry route to highlight the importance of the marine industry switching to greener, more sustainable power.

"We spend a lot of time in ports in our sport, and when there's a lot of ferries about, the diesel fumes are awful," Gimson, from Congleton, said.

The Nacra 17 boat the pair sailed at the Tokyo Olympics rises above the water on a hydrofoil.

Getty Images
Gimson and Burnet took bronze in a Paris 2024 test event earlier in the year

Gimson said that technology, which reduces the drag on a vessel's hull, was becoming more commercially available and could be paired with electric propulsion.

The sailors work with fellow Olympian Iain Percy, who is CEO of a company developing vessels with electric propulsion systems.

Speaking after their crossing, beating the arrival of Storm Agnes, Burnet, from Hammersmith, said: "The waves were really big... it was pretty full on - we were happy to get back to dry land safely."

