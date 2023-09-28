New arrests in Crooked House pub inquiry
Two more people have been arrested over a blaze that tore through the Crooked House pub.
Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, the pub in Staffordshire was hit by the fire on 5 August, and demolished less than two days later.
A woman, 34, and a man, 44, both from Leicestershire, have been detained.
They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, police said.
The pair have since been released on bail while investigations continue, Staffordshire Police added.
Three other men, aged 66, 51 and 33, all previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remain on bail.
Officers are continuing to appeal for any information that may help the continuing investigation.
The 18th Century pub, in Himley, near Dudley, was known for its sloping walls and floor because of mining subsidence in the are, and was one of the best known landmarks in the Black Country.
It had been sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July, just weeks before the demolition took place.
South Staffordshire Council is conducting its own investigation into the pub's demolition.
The local authority said it had not agreed to the total destruction of the site and was investigating whether its destruction was unlawful.
It said it had permitted only part of the building to be demolished, on safety grounds, and the matter had been referred to its legal team with a view to taking enforcement action.
