Attempted ram raid in Biggleswade closes High Street

A Bedfordshire road was closed for five hours on Wednesday following an attempted ram raid.

The attack on the Halifax in Biggleswade High Street took place at about 03:00 BST, but the offenders left empty handed.

Police said a stolen Nissa Terra was used to try to steal the cash machine. The vehicle was left at the scene.

The offenders left in a black Vauxhall Corsa and the machine was found abandoned on a nearby footpath.

Anyone with information about the offence should contact Bedfordshire Police.

