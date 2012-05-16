Attempted ram raid in Biggleswade closes High Street
- Published
A Bedfordshire road was closed for five hours on Wednesday following an attempted ram raid.
The attack on the Halifax in Biggleswade High Street took place at about 03:00 BST, but the offenders left empty handed.
Police said a stolen Nissa Terra was used to try to steal the cash machine. The vehicle was left at the scene.
The offenders left in a black Vauxhall Corsa and the machine was found abandoned on a nearby footpath.
Anyone with information about the offence should contact Bedfordshire Police.
