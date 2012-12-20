A 24-year-old man from Bedfordshire has been charged with sexual offences against a child in Buckinghamshire.

Waqar Hussain, from Kingsway, Luton, has been charged with meeting a child after sexual grooming and sexual activity with a child under 16.

The charges follow a complaint by the mother of a 14-year-old girl in High Wycombe that her daughter had been contacted via a social networking site.

Mr Hussain was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court later.

The charges relate between 23 October and 14 November, police said.