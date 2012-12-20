Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton man charged with sex offences against child

  • 20 December 2012

A 24-year-old man from Bedfordshire has been charged with sexual offences against a child in Buckinghamshire.

Waqar Hussain, from Kingsway, Luton, has been charged with meeting a child after sexual grooming and sexual activity with a child under 16.

The charges follow a complaint by the mother of a 14-year-old girl in High Wycombe that her daughter had been contacted via a social networking site.

Mr Hussain was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court later.

The charges relate between 23 October and 14 November, police said.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites