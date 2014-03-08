Arrest over mosque 'arson attack' in Milton Keynes
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a mosque in Milton Keynes.
Police said a man had been seen acting suspiciously before a fire started at the back of the mosque on Manor Road, Bletchley, at about 01:00 GMT.
A 30-year-old from the Milton Keynes area has been held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
No-one was hurt in the incident, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said it would increase the number of patrols carried out in the area.
The mosque was created out of a former pub two years ago.
